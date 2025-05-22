Baylor falls to Oklahoma State 4-3 in Big 12 Championship Tournament

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor baseball falls to Oklahoma State 4-3 in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament.

The Bears found themselves down early in the bottom of the second. However, the Bears would take a 2-1 lead at the top of the third.

Thank you Baylor Family for your support all season long 💚💛#SicEm 🐻⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/wTjw0gaYmf — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) May 22, 2025

Oklahoma State would retake the lead in the bottom of the sixth and never looked back.

The Bears time in Arlington comes to an end.

