Baylor falls to Oklahoma State 4-3 in Big 12 Championship Tournament

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor baseball falls to Oklahoma State 4-3 in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament.

The Bears found themselves down early in the bottom of the second. However, the Bears would take a 2-1 lead at the top of the third.

Oklahoma State would retake the lead in the bottom of the sixth and never looked back.

The Bears time in Arlington comes to an end.

