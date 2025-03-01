Baylor falls to No. 8 ranked Oregon State 4-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor begins their series at Globe Life Field against Oregon State.

The Beavers took the lead to start at the end of the first with two runs. In the fourth, the Bears got going offensively with Wesley Jordan cracking a two-run homer to tie it up. But Oregon State would retain the lead and keep it to win 4-3.



Baylor falls to #8 Oregon State 4-3

"We're not gonna quit. I mean, you get 27 outs we'll take every single one of them. You, you gotta get us out. I mean, they're a great team, so not the result we wanted, but we're gonna learn from it and grow," senior Wesley Jordan said.

"That's a top 10 team in the country and big physical strong dudes and you know you make a mistake, they can hurt it and punish you and you know I mean I thought we played well. I thought we pitched well, I thought we competed really well at the plate. I mean those are their three best or two best guys out of the bullpen," head coach Mitch Thompson said.

The Bears didn't get the result they wanted, but they are looking to push this loss aside and look to bounce back.

"I'm disappointed that we can't get the win, you know, here. I mean that's that's what we came to do. We talked about that going into the ninth inning, you know I mean how are we going to play it. You know, but, you know, I mean it is what it is," Thompson said.

"You're bummed out for a second, but then you gotta flush it in this next batter because any guy one through nine can leave the yard and so when you know you have that you can't, you can't dwell on it for too long," Jordan said.

Baylor faces Ohio State on Saturday before wrapping up the series on Sunday against 25 Auburn. First pitch is at 3:00 p.m.

