Baylor dominates Texas Tech 59-35

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — We had quite the performance from Baylor in Lubbock as the Bears dominated Texas Tech in a 59-35 win.

"I don't know how many people I told man, it feels good to win. I missed it. I missed the feeling," linebacker Matt Jones said.

Baylor has seen a lot of struggles and a question was asked — where has this been?

"It's been there. I mean, our second scrimmage of fall camp it was like this, on offense, it was like this. The belief that we can score points and the belief that we can stop people and we can win games is going to grow immensely," head coach Dave Aranda said.

"The identity is right here, but we're right here surrounding it. You know, we gotta go in and touch it and I feel like that's what we did tonight. You know, we found our identity," Jones said.

Sawyer Robertson showed out in his return to his hometown. Five touchdown passes, three of them went to receiver Josh Cameron and that relationship off the field is growing even more on the field with every game.

"The ability for him to just trust me out there. I mean, just shows a lot for him to just throw the ball up to me and just kind of, I want to have his back," Cameron said.

"Not all people know this, there's six of them, this game. We had six receivers coming into this game just with injuries and for them to basically play the whole game and battle. That's a testament to who they are, is people not just on the football field, they're warriors and you can win with the warriors," Robertson said.

Frustration had been building at Baylor from the players and fans. But before their big win, Michael Allen, a Baylor walk-on, spoke to the team, and his message was well received.

"Michael got up there. It was just like so quiet and Michael just, he went ahead and told the truth about where we are in the season, how important this game is," Aranda said.

"I had a thing planned after Michael talked, but he did such a great job. I didn't even talk, you know. I think it was so cool is that we did the things that Michael talked about," he said.

Baylor now sits at 3-4 for the season. Still a lot of football left as they look to stay in their winning way against Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium for homecoming on Oct. 26.

