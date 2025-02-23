Baylor cruises past Iowa State 67-52 to extend win streak to eight

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor women's basketball cruised past Iowa State in a 67-52 victory to extend their win streak to eight Saturday night.

Yaya Felder led the way with 15 points, while Bella Fontleroy added 14 points and six rebounds. For the Bears, getting a revenge win over the Cyclones was needed.

"Last year coming into the league we didn't beat them last year, so I had an extra motivation coming into this game just to get stops and beat them," senior Jada Walker said.

"As close as those games have been the last two years, it did feel good," head coach Nicki Collen said.

There was also another reason to celebrate off the court on this day. The Bears took part in "Play for Kay" in honor of Kay Yow. The Bears wore pink and brought out cancer survivors during the walkout.

"When you get to play this game, that's truly a game and it's for something bigger than yourself... I didn't lose my sister to breast cancer, but I lost my sister to cancer and so anything associated with cancer is near and dear to my heart," Collen said.

The Bears also celebrated one of their own, Sarah Andrews. During pregame, Andrews received a celebratory ball to honor her 159 games played — breaking the Big 12 conference record.

"Sarah's so comfortable here and she loves Baylor and she's someone that I just trust she knows what we run why we run it she makes plays when we need her to make plays," Collen said.

"I look up to her she helps me out a lot like when I'm down and I just have a lot of confidence in her," senior Yaya Felder said.

Next for the Bears is a road trip for a ranked matchup against Kansas State on Monday, Feb. 24. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.

