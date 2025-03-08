Baylor bests Iowa State 69-63 to head to the Big 12 Championship semifinals

KANSAS CITY, Texas (KXXV) — After the double bye week, the Baylor Bears arrived to the T-Mobile Center in their first game of the Big 12 Championship Tournament.

Baylor got off to a fast start with a quick 10-0 run before Iowa State called a timeout.

The Cyclones showed a lot of resiliency as they consistently would take hits from Baylor but fight back to keep it close.

At the half, Baylor led 22-17.

It would be the same battle in the second half with Baylor looking to keep their lead while Iowa State would go on runs to keep it close.

In the fourth quarter, Iowa State would finally take the lead over Baylor 59-58.

But Baylor's defense would be key in the fourth as they find a way to win over Iowa State. This ends Baylor's losing streak in the quarterfinals as they advance to the semifinals.

Up next for Baylor, they play the winner of Oklahoma State/Texas Tech. The Bears next play on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

