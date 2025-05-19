Baylor baseball takes No. 10 seed in Big 12 Championship Tournament

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The postseason begins for college baseball.

Baylor heads to the 2025 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas as the No. 10 seed.

The Bears will play on Wednesday, May 21 against No. 7 Oklahoma State. The winner advances to face No. 2 Kansas on Thursday.

This marks Baylor's first trip to the tournament since 2022. The last time they won the tournament was in 2019.

This conference tournament will look different this season as it increases to 12 teams, and the format will be single-elimination for the first time.

Baylor finished the regular season 33-21 and was 13-17 in conference play.

