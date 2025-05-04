Baylor baseball falls to Arizona State 4-1 in game two of series

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor baseball was back at home taking on Arizona State in game two of their series.

The Bears won game one of this series and wanted to make it two in a row. In the bottom of the third, the Bears got on the board first to take the lead. After that, scoring was all Arizona State. The Bears lost 4-1 at home.

"We weren't able to get a whole lot of offense going today. I think you've got to give their guys credit for that. I think that they threw the ball well, you know, we competed in and drew some walks. We weren't able to hit many balls hard, get many good swings, put much pressure on them, and it was a tough day from that standpoint for our hitters," head coach Mitch Thompson said.

This was game two for the Bears in their seven-game straight home stretch. A tough loss, but head coach Mitch Thompson knows the team will bounce back for game three.

"I tried to challenge them to to get them to hey, let's refocus here let's get this thing under control and and and start anew and and that didn't work very well either from from that standpoint the guys. The guys will show up tomorrow we'll be ready to go again" Thompson said.

Game three of this series is set for Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

