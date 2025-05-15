WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The College baseball regular season is nearing its end as the Baylor Bears travel to take on UCF on the road.

The team is looking to end the season strong before the Big 12 Tournament.

Baylor baseball enters final series of the regular season

"I don't think anything changes, you know, it's just another, another series. We understand what needs to be done, but we're always going in there to get three, that's the mindset," senior Cole Stasio said.

"Let's go win a series. Let's go win three games. You know, just keep moving forward and, you know, hopefully create some momentum moving into the tournament," head coach Mitch Thompson said.

The Bears lost their last home series against Oklahoma State, but won the final game. The team is looking to continue their winning ways.

"Momentum is everything you know postseason baseball is. Anything can happen. So yeah, definitely starting that and just running with it. I think the team's got a lot of energy right now. Everybody's pretty pumped up going into this weekend, especially going to Florida. A lot of the guys are excited about that," Stasio said.

"We're gonna let the dice roll. I mean, there's not much you can do with it right now, but we're just gonna play baseball. We got three games right here. Let's go win these three games and see whatever happens after that," senior Hunter Simmons said.

As the regular season reaches its curtain call, the Bears look to join together and make a final push into the postseason and it starts with this key series against UCF.

"We're banding together type of thing. It's this is our team we're taking charge of it and it is what it is. You can't change the past, so we're just every day, you know, showing up, just moving forward," Stasio said.

"I hope we just go play, you know, I mean, I don't think we need to worry about anything. We go play to win and that's that. Let's let's go compete as hard as we can, go play to win and then we can get after it," Thompson said.

Baylor vs UCF game one is scheduled for Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

