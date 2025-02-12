Baylor Acrobatics & Tumbling beats UMHB to open season

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor Acrobatics & Tumbling opens the season at UMHB.

Number one ranked Baylor starts the 2025 campaign with a more than 20-point win over the Crusaders.

The final score was 276.240 to 255.335.

This brings the Bears win streak to 39 in a row.

This was a reunion as UMHB head coaches are former Bears. The close ties make competing with the Cru even more special.

"I love UMHB. The two coaches here are former Baylor Bears. Riley Chimwala was on my team last year. Raffaela, I'm not sure when she graduated. I'm too old. I can't remember, but I love seeing them live their dream, making an impact on a whole new group of young women and just kind of spreading the love for the sport and UMHB is a great university and puts on a great event. So, I say that they host the national championship soon. I'm going to put that out there," head coach Felecia Mulkey said.

Baylor preps for their home opener on February 15 against LIU. The event starts at 5:00 p.m.

Follow Shahji on social media!