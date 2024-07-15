Back to school: Local organization asking for school supply donations

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — According the the National Retail Federation families will spend as much as $890 on school supplies this year.

One local organization is looking to help families in Central Texas with that cost — by giving away 1,000 backpacks full of school supplies.



The cost of a Waco ISD fourth grade school supply list is around $40.

Local organization, Backpacks of Hope is asking for school supply donations from our community to help set students up for success in the upcoming school year.

The backpack and supply giveaway is Saturday, August 10 at the Mighty Wind Worship Center downtown Waco from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Back to school tine is near, and that means new school supplies.

25 News reporter Dominique Leh aisles to show how much this school year can cost, with a a supply list for one of Waco ISD’s fourth grade classes.

Four packs of pencils, colored pencils, a box of crayons, four large glue sticks, a pair of scissors, two highlighters, four composition notebooks, two packs of paper, some folders a pencil bag, dry erase markers and boxes of Kleenex, is a total of $39.80.

“I feel like when students don’t have what they need, it’s pretty much set up for failure,” said Janie Martinez, Chairman of Backpacks of Hope.

Martinez is wanting kids in our neighborhood set up for success.

“Three of our school districts, 80 to 90 percent of their students are basically considered, you know, poverty level," she said.

"The schools are Waco, Connelly, and La Vega, so we want to make sure that we target those students."

Martinez and her church, Mighty Wind Worship Center, will be giving away one thousand backpacks full of school supplies ahead of the school year. It’s all an effort to help out struggling families.

“With costs, things going up, such as food and different things, we want parents to use that money for paying an electricity bills or something in order to be able to make ends meet,” Martinez said.

Backpacks of hope is accepting donations through the beginning of August.

To drop off donations, reach out to Backpacks of Hope on their Facebook page here, or contact Janie Martinez at 254-405-2470 for any other questions.

The backpack and supply giveaway is Saturday August 10 at the Mighty Wind Worship Center downtown Waco from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Barbers and beauticians will also be at the event giving free haircuts, and bags of food will be handed out.

