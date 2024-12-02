Axtell Longhorns football make deepest playoff run in program history

AXTELL, Texas (KXXV) — Last week, Area games were held across the state, and now most divisions are moving on to the regional semifinals.

"I feel like we deserve it because we come up here every day and, you know, we don't take days off," senior Aimen Horn said.

After their win against Mildred, the Axtell Longhorns made history. This is now the deepest a Longhorn team has gone in the postseason in program history.

"It's fun," Horn said. "It's a little bit of bragging rights. We've tried to do it for the past two years but couldn't get it done. So it feels good to win a little bit, finally."

"You always reflect and go, well, what did we do, "Axtell football head coach Craig Horn said. "And what does that mean and whatnot? But it's just about getting better today and tomorrow."

This is all under head coach Craig Horn. He is in his third season, and the real prize is seeing his group succeed as they become veteran players.

"Watch these kids grow from first-year students to sophomores, juniors, and seniors," Horn said. "You know, it's rewarding, there's no doubt about it, and these aren't short-term goals."

"We're all coming up here for one common goal, and everybody knows that," Aimen Horn said. So we take it and keep going."

The team has reached an expectation they set at the beginning of the year. There's still football left, and the team continues another expectation they have.

"The expectation is to win," Aimen Horn said.

"To do that, we gotta go out there and beat Hamilton, and they're an excellent football team and well coached, and it's going to be an immense challenge. But, the only thing we can focus on today is us," Craig Horn said.

Axtell will play the Hamilton Bulldogs at Belton's Tiger Field. Kickoff is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.

