As the Waco Cultural Arts Fest celebrates its 20th anniversary, what is the state of our local art community?

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco Cultural Arts Fest celebrated its 20th anniversary as the local art scene continues to grow.



A dozen Central Texas artists set up at the Waco Cultural Arts Fest as nearly 3,000 people attended over the weekend.

Despite the upcoming closure of Cultivate Waco, artists at the fest said the art world is still growing in our community.

Artists told 25 News there is lots of local support for their work, especially at events like the Waco Cultural Arts Fest.

Local entrepreneurs, like Frenchie Daddy's French Toast pop-up, echoed the same sentiment that the community is supportive.

“I think art is an experience and this gives people a chance to experience art," Leslie Hicks said. "It gives the artist a chance to display their art and to be better known."

Leslie Hicks is one of a dozen artists from all across Central Texas set up at this year's Waco Cultural Arts Fest.

Hicks is a sixth generation Waco-an and has lived here her whole life.

"They're welcoming to newer artists who are bringing a totally different vibe to the community than it used to have," she said. "I think that's great for the city."

After starting her own art journey a decade ago, she said Waco is a great place to be an artist.

"We have so many more visitors now than we used to have," Hicks said. "The tourism has really grown. I think displaying the art is just a part of that, and it can bring people in to see the art. Also brings people into display their art.”

But after one local art gallery, Cultivate Waco, announced it's closing its doors early next year, many local artists now will have to find a new place to go.

For Temple-based artist Autumn Yarosz, these gallery spaces are essential and she said it’s sad to see one close down.

“The gallery space — it makes you feel like a real artist," Yarosz said. "Once you're there and your work is in there full time, and people can just walk by and see it all the time, it feels real, and then gives people more of an opportunity know you and kind of get your name out there.”

Despite the upcoming closure, artists at the festival told 25 News that the art world is still growing in our community.

Yarosz 's message to our neighbors is to continue shopping local and support small artists and their work.

“If people could be just like a little bit more patient with decorating their homes, and kind of just like the slow curate, where they slowly accumulate, and they wait to find that perfect piece at a market or a gallery. That way, they're not only representing the community, but they're also helping small artists and small businesses,” Yarosz said

