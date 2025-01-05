As Central Texans prepare for cold weather, some liquor stores see increase in sales

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Central Texas is expecting a cold front to come in on Sunday and stick around throughout the week, resulting in liquor store sales increasing as temperatures drop.



A University of Pittsburg study from 2018 found that as temperature and sunlight hours dropped, alcohol consumption increased.

Liquor stores say they see a notable uptick in business during winter months.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Julian Talavera has worked in liquor sales for two years. He told 25 News that December is one of the store's busiest months.

“A lot of wives getting presents for the, you know, dads or kids getting presents for the dads," Talavera said. "So just presents, mostly presents.”

This concept of "do we drink more in the winter?" is a topic researched over the years by many different institutions.

Some experts agree that the holidays are part of the influence, along with depression, which can be more common in winter months, and a false sense of warmth and cabin fever, when people stay indoors.

A study from the University of Pittsburgh Department of Medicine in 2018 found that as temperature and sunlight hours dropped, alcohol consumption increased.

Talavera also told 25 News that in Waco, football games bring in a large crowd to his store.

“For here it's Baylor game days," Talavera said. "Definitely, Baylor game days, Father's Days, Mother's Days. Holidays all the time, 4th of July, New Year's Eve.”

Texas State Technical College graduate J.D. Umbrewicz said he turned 21 earlier last year. He told 25 News now that he’s drinking age, he specifically noticed a lot of advertisements for alcohol during the winter and holiday season.

However, J.D. said he does not believe he has drank more than normal this winter.

Follow Bella on social media!