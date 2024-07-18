Watch Now
'Are you ready for it?': Taylor Swift tribute band to play at Central Texas waterpark

Taylor Swift
Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Taylor Swift attends the premiere of "Taylor Swift: Miss Americana" at the Eccles Theater during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Taylor Swift
Posted at 11:10 AM, Jul 18, 2024

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Lover, a Taylor Swift tribute band, is playing at Hawaiian Falls waterpark in Central Texas this Saturday.

  • The band will play from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • The event is hosted by Pepsi and guests can sample free Pepsi products, play Pepsi-themed games, and enjoy root beer floats

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Calling all Central Texas Swifites...

"Lover", a Taylor Swift tribute band is playing at Hawaiian Falls on Saturday.

The band will start jamming out at 6 p.m. for an "enchanting" evening of music and swimming.

Pepsi, who is hosting the event, will have free samples and games for guests.

"Are you ready for it?"

