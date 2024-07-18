'Are you ready for it?': Taylor Swift tribute band to play at Central Texas waterpark

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Lover, a Taylor Swift tribute band, is playing at Hawaiian Falls waterpark in Central Texas this Saturday.



The band will play from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is hosted by Pepsi and guests can sample free Pepsi products, play Pepsi-themed games, and enjoy root beer floats

