'Are you ready for it?': Taylor Swift tribute band to play at Central Texas waterpark

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Lover, a Taylor Swift tribute band, is playing at Hawaiian Falls waterpark in Central Texas this Saturday.
- The band will play from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- The event is hosted by Pepsi and guests can sample free Pepsi products, play Pepsi-themed games, and enjoy root beer floats
BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
Calling all Central Texas Swifites...
"Lover", a Taylor Swift tribute band is playing at Hawaiian Falls on Saturday.
The band will start jamming out at 6 p.m. for an "enchanting" evening of music and swimming.
Pepsi, who is hosting the event, will have free samples and games for guests.
"Are you ready for it?"