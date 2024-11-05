Analysts break down 2024 Presidential forecast and predictions

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — With election day upon us — more than 70 million Americans have already cast their ballots.

25 News did some digging and found out that's nearly half of the roughly 158 million votes cast for president in 2020.

Models predict that Donald Trump has a 53% chance of winning the presidency.

These numbers come from Decision Desk Headquarters — or DDHQ — which provides real-time election results, race calls, and data.

Although neither candidate is favored enough to secure the 270 electoral votes needed — Harris is currently at 226 and Trump at 235.

Trump holds a slight lead in five of six "toss-up" states— including Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—while Harris has a slight edge in Michigan.

In Texas specifically— Trump has a 7.6 percent lead based on 24 polls.

Regardless of the outcome — community members are making it a point to attend the polls.

Across the state — we've seen a record-breaking amount of early voters.

Over 64,000 McLennan County voters have already cast their ballots, nearly half of all registered voters in the county.

