Alaska Dive Team resumes search for missing Maynard family member

The Alaska Dive Search and Rescue team said they resumed their search for a sunken boat for the one remaining missing family member.

The Maynard family—parents David and Mary, along with their two sons, Colton and Brantley—went missing in Alaska in August, but three sets of remains were found.

The search for a fourth set continues.

Crews are hopeful the current small weather window will provide calm enough seas to safely deploy divers. However, dive operations must be carefully coordinated with tides and currents, which currently do not align.

“There is always some current, but we need a window when it’s two knots or less so divers can safely reach the site,” the team said.