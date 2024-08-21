Alaska rescue team calls off search for Troy family

TROY, Texas (KXXV) — The Alaska Dive Search Rescue and Recovery Team has ended its search efforts for the Maynard family of Troy. 25 News previously covered the search for the family, and spoke with community members.

"It is with great sadness, we are ending the active search efforts for the Maynard Family. If something is located or possibly located in the future we will respond to assess what is located if requested by DPS," wrote the team on Facebook. "Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the survivors, their family, friends, and community."

A GoFundMe for the family raised more than $20,000 for surviving relatives. The original goal of the fundraiser was $15,000.

