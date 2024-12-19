Academy ISD names Steve Hoffman as new Athletic Director

ACADEMY, Texas (KXXV) — Academy ISD announces Steve Hoffman as its new Athletic Director.

Hoffman takes over AD duties from Jared Hunt, who now works for Symmetry Sports Construction.

Hoffman comes into Academy with head coaching experience that has led to district championships. He was the head football coach and athletic coordinator for Buda Johnson High School in 2019. He led their first athletic year to a playoff appearance.

After that, he was the assistant athletic director and head football coach at Corsicana High School. He would be named 8-5A coach of the year during his time.

Hoffman would also win multiple district titles as a coach for Del Rio High School and Schertz Clemens High School.

In a press release by Academy ISD Hoffman shared his excitement to join.

“We’re excited to be a part of the Academy family. I look forward to leading a championship program,” Hoffman said.

“We are deeply grateful to the Board of Trustees for their diligence in securing such an outstanding candidate. Steve Hoffman’s experience, leadership, and passion for students make him an exceptional fit for Academy ISD, and the tradition of excellence of our athletic program will strengthen under his leadership," Academy ISD Superintendent Darla Nolen said in the press release.

According to Academy ISD, Hoffman will begin at Academy ISD in January.

