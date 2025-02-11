WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Academy and Mexia's playoff season begins at University.

The Lady Bees got off to a fast start as they scored 22 points in the first quarter. The defense held Mexia to six in the first as the Lady Bees got the win 52-32 to advance to be crowned bi-district champions.

Academy beats Mexia as High School basketball playoffs begin

"I mean it's always good to win your first playoff game and kind of settle into me they were a lot better this year. They were a lot more physical their their guard play was a lot better, the post knocked down some shots for them, and their energy on the boards and stuff was really good, so they made us have to really work for," head coach Brian Pursche said.

This is win number 28 for Academy and their win streak extends to 12 in-a-row. The Lady Bees have been in playoff atmospheres before and they are looking to keep that winning mindset.

"Just focus on ourselves and what we can do to get better and come up with a game plan of our next opponent and making sure that we stick to that game plan in order to give us a chance to win," Pursche said.

Looking around at some other final scores in the first round for girls' basketball:

La Vega - 72

Taylor - 30

Waco - 45

Midlothian Heritage - 49

Salado - 49

Lorena - 31

Mart - 35

Frost - 38

West - 42

Scurry-Rosser - 33

Midway - 49

Cedar Hill - 71

Playoff games will continue throughout the week. We'll be sure to keep you updated as the postseason continues.

