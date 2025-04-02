Aaronette Vonleh and Yaya Felder declare for WNBA Draft

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor women's basketball players Aaronette Vonleh and Yaya Felder have declared for the 2025 WNBA Draft as announced on their social media.

The Bears are coming off a successful season as they made to the NCAA Tournament and hosted the first two rounds.

Vonleh, for the 2024-2025 season, averaged 14.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game while averaging nearly 60 percent from the field. Vonleh also made the All-Big 12 second team.

Yaya Felder averaged 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. Felder was also awarded Big 12 sixth player of the year.

Both players celebrated their senior year this season and got a well deserved send off as now they look to continue their basketball careers.

The 2025 WNBA Draft is scheduled for Monday, April 14.

