A place of peace and creativity; a new statue unveiled in Temple in memory of Chris Johnson

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Temple and family of Chris Johnson unveiled a statue in his memory on August 23.



Statue placed on Pepper Creek Trail

Chris Johnson's day is August 23

Johnson advocates for foster kids

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As family and friends sang happy birthday, Gary Johnson unveiled a statue in remembrance of his son, Chris, at Pepper Creek Trail, right off the dam. Chris was killed in a crash on Thanksgiving 2022.

"In lieu of this statue, we would certainly prefer to have him right here with us but this statue and storyboard will help ensure that his story be told every day, " said Gary Johnson, Chris's father.

As you view his storyboard you'll notice pictures of him enjoying life and fishing, with a lifelong service to the community even after being a child of foster care.

"He would also say please consider fostering and or adopting," said Johnson.

A family friend spoke highly of the non-stop efforts of a father determined to honor his son's memory. It's a project that's been in the works for almost a year and a half.

"Every boy, every son, should be so lucky and so blessed," the family friend said.

This statue's location is designed to be a place of peace and creativity for our community.

With the proclamation making August 23 Chris Johnson Day in Temple. His dad couldn't be prouder and hopes others follow his son's example on how to treat others

"To find those less fortunate, help them, give back to the community, and remember your first responders," said Johnson.

You can read more about Chris Johnson here.

