A local solider and bull rider is beating the odds

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Chris Landry, a full-time student at Texas A&M University-Central Texas, is on active duty in the military. The army, Landry said, pulled him away from school. Now, he’s re-enrolled in college and focusing on his future.



Landry re-enrolled in college to earn his bachelor's degree, then plans to return to the army afterwards

A close friend introduced Landry to bull riding, and it became deeper than a hobby

Even as a college student, soldier, and father, he still finds time to train on bulls twice a week, participate in rodeos on the weekends, and stay in the gym

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“The military will pull you away at times," said soldier and student Chris Landry.

Landry, a full-time student at Texas A&M University-Central Texas, is on active duty in the military. The army Landry said pulled him away from school. Now, he’s re-enrolled in college and focusing on his future.

“My job now is just to be a student, get my bachelor's degree, and return to the army," said Landry.

Even though Landry has a full-time career in the military and is seeking his education, he lost himself after his divorce. A close friend introduced Landry to bull riding, and it became deeper than a hobby.

“Venturing out and trying bull riding, I found out this is where I believe God wants me to be. This is a way for me to glorify him, and represent him. I can honor him and bring glory to him through my ability to ride bulls and be an example for others," said Landry.

Even as a college student, soldier, and father, he still finds time to train on bulls twice a week, participate in rodeos on the weekends, and stay in the gym.

“I know that bull riding means a lot to me, and I don’t think I’m hanging up my rope anytime soon," said Landry.

Follow Chantale on social media!