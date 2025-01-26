A local solider and bull rider is beating the odds

Watch Now
BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Chris Landry, a full-time student at Texas A&M University-Central Texas, is on active duty in the military. The army, Landry said, pulled him away from school. Now, he’s re-enrolled in college and focusing on his future.

  • Landry re-enrolled in college to earn his bachelor's degree, then plans to return to the army afterwards
  • A close friend introduced Landry to bull riding, and it became deeper than a hobby
  • Even as a college student, soldier, and father, he still finds time to train on bulls twice a week, participate in rodeos on the weekends, and stay in the gym

“The military will pull you away at times," said soldier and student Chris Landry.

“My job now is just to be a student, get my bachelor's degree, and return to the army," said Landry.

Even though Landry has a full-time career in the military and is seeking his education, he lost himself after his divorce. A close friend introduced Landry to bull riding, and it became deeper than a hobby.

“Venturing out and trying bull riding, I found out this is where I believe God wants me to be. This is a way for me to glorify him, and represent him. I can honor him and bring glory to him through my ability to ride bulls and be an example for others," said Landry.

Even as a college student, soldier, and father, he still finds time to train on bulls twice a week, participate in rodeos on the weekends, and stay in the gym.

“I know that bull riding means a lot to me, and I don’t think I’m hanging up my rope anytime soon," said Landry.

