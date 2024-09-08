'A Day of Hope': A new mental health practice introduces itself to the community

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I’m hoping that people come not knowing what to expect and leave inspired,” said the owner of Hope Again Counseling Jessica Frasier.

A day of hope - it's the way that Jessica Fraiser is introducing her business to our community.

Frasier is the owner of Hope Again Counseling - a practice that offers therapy, group counseling and workshops.

“And the word that kept coming back up is ‘hope’ and you can’t heal without hope,” said Frasier.

The practice first opened in 2018. But after living in Houston for several years, Frasier and her family decided to relocate to Central Texas.

On Sunday, she hosted an event called ‘A Day of Hope’ as her way of marking her arrival to our community.

“My hope and desire is that people will associate my name with it and then if one day they ever need somebody they’re going to recognize, ‘oh there was this lady Jessica and she smiled and she didn’t cause harm, I think I trust her’,” said Frasier.

The event included pop-up shops, raffles, and even motivational speakers providing encouragement for our neighbors.

Frasier said she’s more than excited to be bringing her passion to the Central Texas area.

“Because we uprooted our lives to come here it is really important for us to immerse ourselves in the community. We want to fully embrace everything that Central Texas has to offer. It feels really good to just meet people and to be a part of where I feel like we’re meant to be,” Frasier said.

Follow Madison on social media!