7-on-7 Football State Tournament preview

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — Dave Campbell's Texas Football is showcasing the State 7-on-7 Tournament in College Station where our local teams in Central Texas and College Station will compete.

Dave Campbell's Editor in Chief Greg Tepper spoke on the growth of 7-on-7 football in the Lone Star State.

"The football season is the main entree, but this is the chips and salsa of football season. It was a small niche thing that not a lot of teams really participate in. I think a lot of coaches thought that it was a bit of a waste of time, but I think that as you have seen, especially with the advent and the blossoming of the spread offense, and the growth of these quarterbacks, the 7-on-7 sphere has really exploded," Tepper said.

When it comes to our local teams, Tepper is keeping a close eye on them.

"I want to see what Harker Heights has. Hudson Humble, their quarterback is a dog. He is a lot of fun to watch and we have really high hopes for Harker Heights," he said.

"I also look at a team like Waco High. I know that last year didn't go necessarily how the Lions were hoping, but I really like what they have coming back," he said.

"I'm really excited to see what La Vega does. Fresh off their state championship game run a year ago — Don Hyde has got big time playmakers like Jabarie Thornton outside, Kourtney Parr back at the quarterback spot. I want to see how much they have grown in their passing attack," Tepper said.

"I would take a look at Lorena. I'm really excited to see what Lorena has as well. Again, last year, 2-8, not exactly what they wanted in the fall, but I love what they bring back, especially the play-makers they've got at key positions," he said.

The State 7-on-7 Tournament begins Thursday.

