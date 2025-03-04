6 Baylor women's basketball players receive All-Big 12 honors

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor women's basketball announces six players receive Big 12 honors for 2025.
The list includes:
Yaya Felder - Sixth Player of the year
Darianna Littlepage-Buggs - All-Big 12 first team
Sarah Andrews - All-Big 12 second team
Aaronette Vonleh - All-Big 12 second team
Bella Fontleroy - Honorable Mention and All-Big 12 Defensive team
Jada Walker - Honorable Mention
Littlepage-Buggs receives first team honors for the first time in her career. The junior averaged double-figure rebounds in the conference.
Yaya Felder becomes just the seventh player to win the Sixth Player of the year award. Felder led the Bears in three-point percentage.
Baylor now prepares for the Big 12 Championship tournament in Kansas City. They play on Friday at 5:30 p.m.