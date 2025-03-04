Watch Now
6 Baylor women's basketball players receive All-Big 12 honors

Posted

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor women's basketball announces six players receive Big 12 honors for 2025.

The list includes:

Yaya Felder - Sixth Player of the year

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs - All-Big 12 first team

Sarah Andrews - All-Big 12 second team

Aaronette Vonleh - All-Big 12 second team

Bella Fontleroy - Honorable Mention and All-Big 12 Defensive team

Jada Walker - Honorable Mention

Littlepage-Buggs receives first team honors for the first time in her career. The junior averaged double-figure rebounds in the conference.

Yaya Felder becomes just the seventh player to win the Sixth Player of the year award. Felder led the Bears in three-point percentage.

Baylor now prepares for the Big 12 Championship tournament in Kansas City. They play on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

