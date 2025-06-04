5 years later, COVID is still impacting lives

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Nationwide, hundreds of people are still dying of COVID-19 weekly. But what does this look like locally?

According to the CDC, COVID is responsible for over 300 weekly deaths.

After the winter months, local numbers declined, and one local doctor shared why.

It's been five years.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I think it’s going to be a part of the annual spectrum of seasonal viral disease," Dr. William Glomb of Waco Family Medicine said.

Dr. William Glomb with Waco Family Medicine spoke with our 25 News crew about the weekly COVID-19 deaths. According to national reports in the U.S., over 300 people died from COVID-19 this year. So, our reporters decided to talk to an expert about what that looks like in our area.

“There have been 200 to 250 deaths in the state, averaging that our rate was about 50 per month, but those were mainly in January, February, leading into March," Dr. Glomb said.

While it may seem complicated to believe that some of our neighbors could have died from COVID, there’s more to it than just COVID.

“ I think in general, the folks who are dying from COVID are the folks who are at the highest risk. This tends to be the elderly. It tends to be folks with a lot of commodities, hypertension, cardiac disease, diabetes," Dr. Glomb said.

"We here at Waco Family Medicine in May conducted almost 900 COVID tests on our patients across all of our clinics, with only about 30 of those being positive," said Dr. Glomb.

However, if you see someone wearing a mask, don’t assume it’s a COVID-19 precaution.

“They’ve made a personal decision to either protect others from themselves if they’re sick or to perhaps protect themselves in trying to stay away," Dr. Glomb said.

