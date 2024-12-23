3 family members were victims in Killeen Mall incident

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Three family members were run over while they were Christmas shopping Saturday.

According to the GoFundMe, three generations of women from the Moreno family were affected Saturday night at the JCPenney checkout.

25 News spoke to their church pastor of 20 years on Sunday.

"We heard that happened here at home, so we ran off to the hospital to see the family," Dennis Feliciano said.

"It’s heartbreaking, but we’re thankful they’re okay.”

Their normal holiday shopping trip ended when 53-year-old John Darrell Shultz led the police on a chase from Belton and drove into the mall parking lot and the JCPenney.

The GoFundMe says the two women and a six-year-old girl are in the hospital awaiting surgeries and rehabilitation.

Jacqueline suffered a hip fracture and broken ankle, Lesyalie suffered multiple facial fractures and a pelvic separation, and remains in the ICU awaiting multiple surgeries and a long road of rehabilitation.

The six-year-old has a broken collar bone, broken ribs, ankles, and internal bruising.

The family says any contribution, no matter how small, would be appreciated.

Lauren Adams watched it go up all day, with $2,000 raised in just one hour. JCPenney donated $3,500.

The goal is $100,000 to pay for lost wages, any medical equipment needed, and rehab.

Their pastor says it’s important to recognize the value of life — especially right now — and to take care of each other.

"In times like this, it’s important for us to come together and support each other," Feliciano said.

25 News contacted the family, but has not heard back.