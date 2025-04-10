15 Texas A&M students' visas terminated by Trump administration

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — More than a dozen Texas A&M students' visas are terminated. The university reportedly says one was terminated for something as small as a speeding ticket.

Texas A&M University confirms they’ve had 15 students with student and exchange visitor information system, or SEVIS, records terminated by the U.S. government. A SEVIS record termination essentially terminates the student’s legal status in the country.

This means the student must leave the U.S. or file a reinstatement application.

The students can reapply and stay enrolled at the university while their application is reconsidered. On Thursday, the Texas Tribune reported that 53 students from four Texas universities also lost their legal status. The U.S. government says the termination occurs after the person is “identified in a criminal records check and/or had their visa revoked.”

The AP reported that university officials who looked into the cases found that the students “had long resolved offenses on their records, including one with a speeding ticket.”

The university tells 25 News that their international student and scholar services team has contacted the affected students to provide appropriate information and support.

Texas A&M University declined an on-camera interview but sent 25 News a statement saying in part, “Texas A&M follows all federal and state laws, while ensuring a campus culture that supports every Aggie every day.”

The New York Times found that the Trump administration has revoked nearly 300 visas recently.

25 News reached out to Baylor to find out if any of their students have been affected, but they didn’t respond.