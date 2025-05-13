10 years since Twin Peaks shootout: The latest on the lawsuits

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — 10 years ago, nine were killed and 18 injured in a shootout between rival motorcycle groups.

All of the charges were eventually dropped in what the district attorney called insufficient evidence, but civil lawsuits are still pending.

On Sunday,, May 17, 2015, what started as a normal day at Waco’s Twin Peaks restaurant turned into a shootout between two rival motorcycle clubs, Waco Police, and Texas State Troopers. After it was all said and done, nine bikers were killed, 18 were wounded, and 177 were arrested for organized crime.

Three of them faced murder charges.

25 News talked to one of the people arrested.

Sandra Lynch was arrested that day and says, ”We should've been interrogated, interviewed, and went home. Instead, we were all jailed under a $1 million bond, and my husband and I were kept there for 17 days.”

Matthew Clendennen ran for cover when the shots rang out.

”You show up with the intentions of hanging out for a little bit and going on about your life or your day, and everything exploded from there," Clendennen said.

Three years after the shooting, he told 25 News the whole ordeal caused him turmoil.

“I waited on a phone call every day, waiting to hear from my attorney what's next," Clendennen said.

Clendennan’s trial ended in a mistrial, and all the other charges were eventually dropped.

District Attorney Barry Johnson said, "A big part of the decision is what we had left. By the time four years had gone by, these cases had been mismanaged in my opinion, which really wasn't a sufficient cause of action under the law.”

One motorcycle club member told 25 News those dropped charges were a big relief.

Mel Moss, sons of Liberty Riders MC President, said, "we've said all along that the innocent were arrested with the guilty.”

The litigation didn’t stop there.

There were 33 civil rights lawsuits filed against the city, county, DA’s office, and Waco Police.

Two of them are from Lynch and Clendennen.

”I believe ultimately, there needs to be some accountability. My hope is that through the lawsuit is that we will be able to get justice in our own way," Clendennen said.

25 News reporter Lauren Adams talked with the county, which said some of those cases have been dismissed, but several are on hold awaiting decisions in other cases.

The restaurant here ended up closing, and other restaurants have operated on this property over the years.

Now, a new restaurant called Tia Juanita's Fish Camp will be opening soon.