1 resident shares his experience regarding water issues in Brandon

BRANDON, Texas (KXXV) — The Brandon-Irene Water Company is working on getting their water back to fully running for residents but as for this weekend, residents may experience water interruptions.



The main water line system is down

Residents say water bill is high even with service issues

Chapmon says that nine years ago, he decided to move from Dallas to Brandon for a better lifestyle. But since his move, he’s had water issues.

“The water goes down a lot, and I’ll take you inside and turn the tap water on cold. Sometimes it gets so hot that I have to run the kids’ bath and let it sit for 30 minutes," Chapmon said.

When Chapmon turns on his cold water it goes up to a little over 100 degrees — his hot water also runs hot.

While Chapmon has running water now, that could change for some residents in the surrounding area.

Jimmy Lehman, President of the Board for the Brandon-Irene Water Company, says residents could have interruptions in their services.

He provided this statement:

“The Brandon Irene Water is asking our members to conserve water so that all of the members of the system can have water for all essential needs no one’s water has been cut off. One of the wells on the system is down due to a pump failure. The system is still operating but water production has been reduced due to the well being out of service. We hope the well will be repaired and back online early next week.”

Chapmon says his monthly water bill is high.

“When I first moved here, it was $97 a month — now it’s double, and I don’t know why," he said.

Chapmon showed 25 News old bill where he paid $190 a month in just water services alone.

Another resident says the water lines were built in the 1960's, and the water starts at $80 a month without the cost of sewage.

Chapmon wants things to change.

“The water lines always break in, it’s an inconvenience and so they raise our water rates because they can’t afford to pay for the repairs," he said.

