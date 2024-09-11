1 police officer left in Valley Mills after another resignation

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

During Monday night's council meeting, city leaders accepted the resignation of another Valley Mills police officer.

In total, three officers have resigned within the past several weeks — Tthe city confirmed there will be just one remaining officer until another officer can be hired.

The Bosque County Sheriff's Department will be helping handle calls in the meantime, but the sheriff's office says it will not be able to have an officer on-site daily but will respond to calls when needed.

For a city of around 1,200 people some community members say they want more officers on the streets.

One resident says this isn't the first time Valley Mills has had low numbers of law enforcement — others have expressed their concerns about their city being down to one officer.

25 News reached out to the one remaining officer who remains on the job, but he did not want to comment on the importance of taking on the role of being the city's only police officer.

