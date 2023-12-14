'I was scared': Vehicle nearly crashes into 25th St. business

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The owner of 25th street furniture is now concerned for her safety after a vehicle nearly crashed into her business. The close call happened Saturday December 9th just before 10:30pm.



Daysi Barrera, owner of 25th Street Furniture is asking drivers to slow down on 25th street. Her business experienced some damages on the front of her building on tire marking were left in her parking lot

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

“I was scared, I was shocked when I saw how this car really stopped right there,” said Daysi Barrera.

A terryifying moment for 25th Furniture Store owner Daysi Barrera.

“You can see the tire marks here,” she said.

We followed the tire marks of the close call from the night of Saturday December 9th. A vehicle at a high speed touching her building, leaving tire marks in her parking lot and damage to her building .

“The car came and it impact here, and damaged here, I don’t know how the glass didn’t break, but this is damaged,” said Barrera

Barrera fears with this type of reckless driving, it only a matter of time before someone gets hurt

“I can only imagine it happening when there’s customers here at the store shopping. I mean we really need to do something,” she said.

According to Waco PD, in the last 6 months there have been 13 accidents on 25th Street between Franklin and Colcord. Two of those have been reckless driving.

“I was thinking about it to have poles for the security of my customer, my family. I was thinking about it,” she said.

To help make changes to 25th Street, the City of Waco has begun the 25th Street corridor project.

“infrastructure needs and that’s something we’re studying mobility needs. And so it’s more of a study that would then focus on what kind of upgrades the corridor could see in the future,” said Enrique Perez.

And one of those infrastructure needs Barrera will be addressing is speed.

“The speed has to be changed. Definitely, I don’t think anybody is going the right speed. This street is not made for walking people,” said Barrera

The city of Waco is still getting your input for the 25th Street Corridor project, if you’d like to add concerns, you can click here

