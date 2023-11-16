'I could've died in there': Gas service turned back on for residents at Sunrise Pointe Apartments

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — No hot water, no way to cook, and now a concern for resident health.

Sunrise Pointe Apartments have slowly been getting the gas turned back on for its residents after a leak was found a month ago.

25 News reporter Dominique Leh has been tracking the story for the past month.

“I could have died in there and never known.”

Bill Lowry found out he’s been living with a gas leak in his home for the past month.

“I’ve been sick, and when I’m walking, I’ve been feeling dizzy and everything," Lowry said.

"That explains everything now."

He’s also been living without hot water or the ability to cook.

“It’s not living — this is not living at all,” Lowry said.

25 News has reached out to the city looking for answers on why this took so long — the most recent email saying the plumbers are working on the last building without gas.

25 News also spoke with the plumbing company who was unable to go on camera.

They weren’t able to say much, but they did say it’s taken a while to solve the problem because the complex is so large.

However, that long amount of time breathing in carbon monoxide could affect a person’s health.

“Thank God he’s still here, because gas is a silent killer,” Harlem Walton said.

Walton cares for Lowry four hours a day.

“I was still getting dizzy every time I come over here,” he said.

Walton went to the doctor two weeks ago after he started feeling sick, but they still couldn’t figure out what was wrong. As the plumbers pulled out pipes and flooring, he got clarity.

“I felt real bad. Every day I came over here, but that’s my job," Walton said.

"You know, I had to do what I had to do."

However, for Lowry who’s been breathing it in 24 hours a day, he is concerned about his future.

“How much gas did I breathe in?," Lowry said.

"I mean, I've got to go for heart surgery anyway, what more damage did this do to my heart?”

Dominique Leh has reached out to the apartment management company in Houston for any answers, but has not heard back.

25 News will provide updates and additional details to this story if they become available.