'It don’t feel like a home anymore': Tenants going on three weeks without gas

WACO, Texas — Residents at Sunrise Pointe Apartments are going on three weeks without the ability to take a hot shower or cook in their own home.

25 News reporter Dominique Leh has been following the story since the very beginning.

“It’s been terrible. It don’t feel like a home anymore,” said resident Bill Lowry.

Three weeks of cold showers, Bill Lowry lives in one of two remaining buildings at Sunrise Pointe Apartments without gas.

“This is no living situation for nobody. I wouldn’t recommend it for nobody,” he said.

We caught up Lowry's neighbor, Artie Lewis, right after he took a shower in an apartment Sunrise Pointe opened up for its tenants a few days ago, but he said it’s like a college dorm.

“I gotta carry soap, underwear, dirty clothes you’ve got on... I never had to do this before,” Lewis said.

Lewis told 25 News anyone can walk in the apartment at anytime, so to stay sanitary, he showers with his tennis shoes on.

Lewis told us it’s uncomfortable for him to shower in the apartment.

“I get outta the shower still feeling like I need another shower,” he said.

Lewis and Lowry told Dominique Leh they haven’t been told when anything will turn back on.

The city said, “The contractor will likely have to run a new line to those buildings. All other buildings have active gas although some appliances might be turned off due to them leaking.”

The city also said Sunrise Pointe is working to get the leaking appliances fixed and replaced.

Lowry told us the inability to cook at home has been put him in a financially difficult situation, but his neighbors are helping him through it.

“If we need money we give each other money. We need food, we give each other food—you know and rides if we need to go anywhere. We just help each other out,” Lowry said.

Lewis said he will not be renewing his lease.

Our team has worked to contact Sunrise Pointe Apartments but have not received a comment.