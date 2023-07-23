LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — It's been six days since three lives were taken in the deadly Northgate Apartments fire in Lacy Lakeview. Tonight, the families of LaCresia Vanya, Kristopher Rowe and Marshall Burns are devastated after losing three people with so much life to still live.

“I miss his laugh," said Erica Dennis, who lost her son Kristopher Rowe. "Of all things I would love to hear right now would be his laugh.”

It’s the hardest week these families have ever seen.

“I just can cannot wrap my brain around it," said Kerry Wheeler, who lost his nephew Marshall Burns. "I know that I have too. I keep expecting him to call me.”

The calls, the laughs and their smiles.

All just memories now after a deadly apartment complex fire late Sunday in Lacy Lakeview.

“It’s devastating," said Magan Taylor, who lost her sister LaCrecia in the 16-unit blaze. "Our family is devastated. Her children, mostly devastated. Their lives are forever changed our entire family is forever changed.”

Two of those victims – LaCresia Vanya and Khristoper Rowe – were in a relationship and moved into Northgate Apartments more than 6 months ago.

“They stuck by each other, and they worked their butts off to get to where they were and they were doing good,” Taylor said.

Their families said the couple and their dog Copper stuck with each other to the very end.

Kristopher's mother said her son tried to save LeCresia’s life.

“He died being the man I raised him to be," Dennis said. "He was trying to protect her and covered her body with his body. It’s the most devastating thing I’ve ever heard, and the proudest moment of my life all at the same.”

Marshall Burns served 8 years in the U.S. Army as an Apache helicopter mechanic. His sense of humor and laughter still brings joy to his family.

“There’s never situation than Marshall couldn’t find to interject humor," Wheeler said about his late nephew. "When your around people like that in this world, that’s a good person to be around.”

Wheeler said his nephew was preparing to get married in October, but now they’ll have to plan his funeral.

“He’s not ever gonna get that opportunity now," Wheeler said. "Of course, not to mention his fiancé, she’s lost out too. She doesn’t get to marry the man she wanted to marry.”

Acaica Adams – the woman arrested and charged with starting the blaze – is in police custody and faces three counts of manslaughter. One for each of the lives taken.

“There’s not just one person responsible," Taylor said. "There’s several things that happened within the evening that could’ve prevented all this.”

Even though the families are still grieving and hope justice will be served for their loved ones, they want the community and everyone to know the three victims touched many lives and will never be forgotten.

“I’m just leaning on God," Dennis said. "I’m putting all my faith in God and I know he’s holding my baby when I can’t.“

The families have each set up GoFundMe donation pages to help with funeral expenses.