LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — Authorities say a Lacy Lakeview woman is wanted in connection with a deadly apartment fire that claimed the lives of three people late Sunday.

Acacia Adams has been named as a suspect in the Northgate apartment fire, according to the Lacy Lakeview police department.

She's been charged with three counts of manslaughter, and police believe she has fled with her "significant other."

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.