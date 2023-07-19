Neighbor helped save lives during deadly Lacy Lakeview fire

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — It took only a matter of minutes for an intense fire to spread through the Northgate apartments on Sunday night.

It took Roman Cordero only seconds to react.

“I saw my neighbor — ran over and took my shirt off, gave her my shirt. I started yelling ‘Fire, fire, there’s a fire.’ It was going really quick,” Cordero told 25 News on Tuesday.

Late Sunday, as Roman and his family were returning home from a birthday party, they noticed something not quite right across the street.

Soon, flames were pouring out of the building as smoke engulfed the entire block.

Roman and his kids jumped into action by pounding on apartment doors, yelling ‘Fire,’ and helping tenants get to safety.

The young father helped one couple escape their second-floor unit.

“I said, ‘Turn around and hold on as much as you can. I’m trying to soften your blow.’ The lady came out, she fell not as hard. The guy, he was a big guy, so when he came I fell with him,” Cordero said.

As much as the community effort made a difference, Lacy Lakeview fire officials say three people died, while a few others were hospitalized.

Still, authorities say the loss of life could’ve been far worse had neighbors like Roman not rushed to do their part when the moment came.

“The fire coming out of the roof. It was pretty crazy. I just stepped up and got people out [….] luckily for that, everyone we could see got out,” Roman said.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause.

The entire structure is a loss.