Several injured, 30+ displaced in Lacy Lakeview apartment fire: Officials

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas – An apartment fire broke on Faye Drive late Sunday, injuring several and displacing many, officials said.

The fire started just before midnight.

The apartment complex is a total loss. Sixteen apartment units were involved.

Four people were taken to the hospital, a fire official said. Roughly 30 to 35 people were displaced, according to the building manager. Pets also were reported lost in the blaze.

According to Lakeview Fire Chief Cody Newman, there are still people unaccounted for.

It’s too early to say what caused the fire. The fire marshal is investigating.

Nine agencies helped battle the blaze. Power is cut off for those who live nearby.

