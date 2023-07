LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — GoFundMes have been launched for the victims of the deadly Lacy Lakeview apartment fire on Sunday, July 16.

Three victims lost their lives in the fire: 52-year-old LaCresia Vanya, 50-year-old Marshall Burns and 38-year-old Kristopher Rowe.

Over 30 residents have been displaced by the fire.

GoFundMes for memorial and funeral expenses for the deceased victims are below: