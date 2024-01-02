Editor's note: This story contains language from a social media post depicting family violence in which someone was killed.

A Waco man has been arrested and charged with strangling the mother of his children to death, after posting about the crime on social media.

Kevin Eugene Reese, 28, is accused of choking and killing 25-year-old Queen Tinisha Louise Brooks.

McLennan County Sheriff's Office Kevin Reese, 28, has been charged with felony aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and is being held on a $1 million bond.

The Waco police department said its officers were called to Baylor Scott & White - Hillcrest on Wednesday about the unresponsive mother after family found her the previous day and called for medical assistance.

But investigators say they found an incriminating clue about who left Brooks for dead – a Facebook post from the father of her children.

"Christmas Comin & Da Only Thang I Done Wrapped Is My Hands Around Dis Bitch Neck," Reese allegedly posted on Christmas Eve. To emphasize the point, the message includes an angry emoji icon.

"No one knew if she was going to make it," a longtime neighbor of the couple told 25 News about the mother. "He did it on Christmas in front of his kids."

The neighbor asked not to be named, but did agree to speak with 25 News off-camera.

She claims to have lived right next door to Reese and Brooks for four years and knew the couple well.

“They were quite great parents, great couple. I‘m still in shock. It’s kinda crazy,” the woman said.

She said most of the community is keeping quiet about the crime that left the children without a mother and father behind bars.

“No one is saying anything. No one has been out," the neighbor told 25 News. "It’s a weird feeling around here right now. We’re all mourning in our own way.”

Facebook Queen Brooks, 25, was pronounced brain dead on December 29 after her family found her unresponsive three days earlier.

Waco police said Brooks was declared brain dead three days after arriving at the hospital. Investigators determined Reese strangled the woman to death, and they took him into custody the next day.

Reese is charged with felony aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and being held in the McLennan County jail on a $1 million bond.

“We’ll definitely miss her. Queen prayers out to her family and the babies,” the woman said about her neighbor.