Community supports local businesses for Pink Saturday

WACO, Texas — “It’s about making a difference in small business owners’ lives.”

This weekend, locals got to spend time shopping in their own community.

Several boutiques in Waco collaborated for a Pink Friday and Saturday event, an initiative encouraging the community to shop small.

More than 15 local businesses were set up across the city with deals and steals promoting their boutique crawl.

One Waco business we spoke to earlier this week told us they depend on holiday sales to keep them in business.

Especially as small businesses compete with big box stores and online shopping.

Manager of Firefly Boutique Lanie Taylor said each purchase means the world to a small business.

“You kinda do a little dance on the inside, I was able to help someone locally, but also keep that money like in our city, and in our community rather than it going to a big store," Taylor said. "One person coming into shop and making a decent size purchase can be the whole reason we’re open that day."

If you missed this boutique crawl, the boutiques are planning to host another one in 2024.