Pink Friday encouraging the community to shop local in Waco this weekend

WACO, Texas — Many Central Texans are looking forward to Black Friday this year, but what about Pink Friday?

14 small businesses in Waco are painting the town pink in honor of Pink Friday — all in hopes of getting Central Texans to shop locally this holiday season.

Several businesses are doing discounts and giveaways this Friday and Saturday in Downtown Waco.

These businesses will also be serving beverages, giving gift cards, and more.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.