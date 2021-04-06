Trooper Walker will be laid to rest Wednesday. Here's what you need to know

GROESBECK, TX — Fallen Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker will be laid to rest Wednesday, April 7 in his hometown of Groesbeck.

Trooper Chad Walker was killed in the line of duty near Mexia on March 26. Walker was taken to Baylor Scott & White - Hillcrest in Waco, where he died from his injuries on March 31 after donating his organs to help others in a final act of service.

The funeral for Trooper Walker will be held at Goat Stadium on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 10:00 AM.

25 News will stream the funeral service live on air, on our 25 News app and on our Facebook page.

Goat Stadium is located at 1202 North Ellis, Street, Groesbeck, TX 76642.

In cooperation with the Department of Public Safety (DPS), the Northwest gate (home ticket booth area) and the West gate near the gym/home ticket booth will be open to allow civilians and the public to enter Goat Stadium.

All seating will be in the home side bleachers, according to Groesbeck ISD.

These gates will not open until Trooper Walker has been placed on the field, which will be at approximately 9:00 AM.

It is requested that only civilian/public population that are desiring to be in the funeral processional park at GHS.

The school district said the front parking lot at Groesbeck High School will have limited parking availability (approximately 350 vehicles).

No handicap parking will be available at GHS. Handicap parking will be available at Groesbeck Middle School.

The City of Groesbeck will be closing McClintic Drive to traffic.

Groesbeck ISD's Transportation Department will provide shuttle service to and from Goat Stadium from four different locations:

HO Whitehurst Elementary

Enge-Washington Intermediate

Groesbeck Middle School

Groesbeck City Park

The first shuttle buses will depart their location at approximately 8:10 AM. The last shuttle buses will leave each location at 9:35 AM, this will allow the shuttle buses to arrive at Goat Stadium prior to the beginning of the service.

Shuttle buses will not be available during the service, the district said. At the conclusion of the service, the shuttle buses will resume to return attendees to the shuttle sites as soon as Trooper Walker leaves the field.

Trooper Walker is survived by his wife, 15-year-old son, twin 7-year-old girls and a 2-month-old girl.

He began his law enforcement career with the Groesbeck Police Department in 2003. He later went on to serve with the Athens Police Department, Henderson County Sheriff's Office and Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

Trooper Walker joined the Texas Department of Public Safety in 2015 and was stationed in Groesbeck.

He is the 223rd DPS officer to die in the line of duty since 1823.

