Shuttle services announced for Trooper Chad Walker's funeral service

GROESBECK, TX — The funeral service for Trooper Chad Walker will be held at Goat Stadium in Groesbeck on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 10 am.

Only the home ticket booth area will be open to allow the public to enter Goat Stadium, located at 1202 N. Ellis, Street in Groesbeck.

The home gate stadium will open at 9 am, at this time, it is not known if parking at the Groesbeck HS parking lots will be open to the public.

Groesbeck ISD's Transportation Department will provide shuttle service to and from Goat Stadium from four different locations:

HO Whitehurst Elementary

Enge-Washington Intermediate

Groesbeck Middle School

Groesbeck City Park

Groesbeck Middle School has been designated as handicap parking and will have buses with wheelchair lifts available to transport wheelchair-bound guests and their guest.

The first round of buses will depart at 8:15 am and the last shuttle will leave each location at 9:35 am to allow shuttles to arrive prior to services beginning.

Shuttle service will not be available during the funeral but will resume at the conclusion of the funeral.

Groesbeck First Baptist Church donated 100 chairs to use at the funeral and H-E-B for donating 8 pallets of water to be available at the service.

Groesbeck ISD will not provide a live stream of the funeral service.

All Groesbeck ISD campuses will be closed on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. However, Kids Kare will remain open for normal hours. Student-athletes will need to check with their head coaches concerning practice and game schedule.

Continue to check the Groesbeck ISD's website for information.