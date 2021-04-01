Funeral services confirmed for late Trooper Walker in Groesbeck

GROESBECK, TX — On March 28, Trooper Chad Walker of Groesbeck passed away at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest in Waco, surrounded by his loved ones.

On April 6, visitation will open to the public starting from 12 P.M.- 8 P.M. that Tuesday, at the Groesbeck Funeral Home.

According to the funeral home, visitors will be welcome to come to pay their respects daily from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. following this, including on Good Friday.

However, the funeral home will be closed Easter Sunday and will re-open to the public Monday morning at 8 A.M.

At the time of this publication, funeral services for the late Trooper Walker will be held at 10 A.M., Wednesday, April 7, at the Groesbeck High School Football Stadium. Burial will reportedly follow at LaSalle Cemetery.

Funeral Services:

Groesbeck High School Football Stadium



Wednesday, April 07, 2021

10:00 AM

1202 N. Ellis Groesbeck, Texas 76642

