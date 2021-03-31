After fighting for his life, Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker has passed away

After fighting for his life, DPS Trooper Chad Walker has died from injuries sustained in the line of duty.

Around 7:45 p.m. on Friday, March 26, the 38-year-old was stopping to assist a driver near Mexia when he was shot multiple times.

Trooper Walker was taken to Baylor Scott & White - Hillcrest in Waco, where he died from his injuries.

“Our DPS family is absolutely heartbroken at the loss of one of our brothers in uniform who was killed in the line of duty,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Walker was committed to protecting the people of Texas. His sacrifice will never be forgotten, and we ask that you keep his family, friends and colleagues in your prayers during the difficult days ahead.”

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that DPS announces the passing of Trooper Chad Walker. Trooper Walker is a hero who bravely served his community. He died following injuries sustained while on patrol. pic.twitter.com/XO9Wp4i9Tk — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) March 31, 2021

Trooper Walker is survived by his wife, 15-year-old son, twin 7-year-old girls and a 2-month-old girl.

He began his law enforcement career with the Groesbeck Police Department in 2003. He later went on to serve with the Athens Police Department, Henderson County Sheriff's Office and Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

Trooper Walker joined the Texas Department of Public Safety in 2015 and was stationed in Groesbeck.

He is the 223rd DPS officer to die in the line of duty since 1823.

As a final act of service, Trooper Walker donated his organs to help others.

On March 31, the fallen officer was escorted from Baylor Scott & White - Hillcrest to Groesbeck Funeral Home.

Funeral services are pending at this time.

Governor Greg Abbott issued the following statement, saying the state is indebted to Trooper Walker and all law enforcement.

"Our hearts are with the family and friends of Trooper Walker as they grieve his tragic death in the line of duty," said Governor Abbott. "Trooper Walker's horrific murder is a solemn reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face every day to keep our communities safe. We will always support law enforcement here in Texas, and we are indebted to the sacrifices that they make to serve and protect their fellow Texans. To honor Trooper Walker and all officers across the Lone Star State, I am asking law enforcement to turn on their red and blue flashing lights for one minute tomorrow afternoon at one o'clock, and I urge my fellow Texans to stand with our police and support them as they work tirelessly to keep our communities safe."

