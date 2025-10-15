WATCH NOW: Hispanic Heritage Month 2025

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — We're celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, with a look at some of the stories from your neighborhood that celebrate Hispanic culture.

Watch the Hispanic Heritage Month special here:

25 News' Hispanic Heritage Month 2025

Some of the stories you'll see:

Venezuelan immigrant opens restaurant in Killeen after fleeing political persecution at home

Venezuelan native David Vilorea left behind political turmoil and uncertainty in his native country to seek peace and opportunity in Central Texas. After facing government pressure in Valencia, he moved his family to the U.S., where they opened Haly’s Latin Food in Killeen.

Discover the authentic flavors behind your favorite tacos at Waco's neighborhood carnicerias

If you've ever wondered why those al pastor and barbacoa tacos taste so incredible and how you can recreate that authentic flavor at home, the secret lies in your local carniceria. As part of our celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, 25News Reporter Dominique Leh visited Poco Loco to explore the traditional meat market that's the heart of authentic Mexican cuisine.

Central Texas group preserves Mexican heritage through ballet folklorico dance traditions

A Central Texas nonprofit organization called Tierra Mestiza is teaching ballet folklorico, a traditional Mexican dance form that dates back to pre-Hispanic times.

Two Waco ISD students win national competition with Spanish video showcasing bilingual education

Waco ISD students win first place at National Educators Rising Competition with Spanish video showcasing bilingual education programs.