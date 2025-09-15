BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A Central Texas nonprofit organization called Tierra Mestiza is teaching ballet folklorico, a traditional Mexican dance form that dates back to pre-Hispanic times.



Central Texas group preserves Mexican heritage through ballet folklorico dance traditions

CENTRAL TEXAS — While salsa, cumbia and cha-cha may be familiar dance styles, one local group is introducing Central Texas to a different form of cultural expression: ballet folklorico.

Ballet folklorico traces its roots back to pre-Hispanic times, getting started more than a century ago from the indigenous people of Mexico.

"Not just the Aztecs, the Mayans, that many people think, there's a big variety, you also have the influx of the Spanish influences, African, and also other countries over the decades, over the years that brought their own touch," said Anna Pineda, who has been dancing ballet folklorico for 20 years.

Each Mexican state has unique dance traditions

Pineda explained that each state in Mexico has a different dance, each with distinct movements and styles of dress. The dresses feature colors symbolic to both the wearer and the region they represent.

"These we had made by a seamstress in Sinaloa, so this is dances from the region, Sinaloa, so they're pretty fun, upbeat, banda music," Pineda said.

The traditional costumes sparked personal memories, as 25News reporter Dominique Leh recognized a dress similar to one she wore years ago — a Jalisco-style dress.

Preserving cultural heritage for future generations

Pineda said each song and dance she teaches focuses on education and instilling pride to carry on cultural heritage throughout generations.

"I feel great knowing that things that brought me joy so many years ago, I'm able to instill that in the kids, and it's great when they are looking to learn, when they're asking me to go over things with them, that's when I get all the feels," Pineda said.

Tierra Mestiza is a nonprofit organization that performs across Central Texas at different events. The group is always looking for new dancers, both men and women, who are interested in learning and preserving these cultural traditions.

