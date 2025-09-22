MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — If you've ever wondered why those al pastor and barbacoa tacos taste so incredible and how you can recreate that authentic flavor at home, the secret lies in your local carniceria. As part of our celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, 25News Reporter Dominique Leh visited Poco Loco to explore the traditional meat market that's the heart of authentic Mexican cuisine.

Discover the authentic flavors behind your favorite tacos at Waco's neighborhood carnicerias

Whether it's your neighborhood Michoacana or your local Vaquita, when you walk into places like Poco Loco, you'll find pan dulce and piñatas up front. But take a quick walk to the back, and you'll discover the carniceria.

"beef fajitas, steak, milanesa is really popular, pork, pork chop, pork feet," said Julio Gonzales, head of the carniceria. explains the selection available.

Through the glass display, you'll see typical cuts like chicken breast and beef flank. But look around a little more, and you'll find something different.

"A lot of people use the head of the cow for barbacoa, it has the tongue, the cheek, the complete head is typically used for barbacoa," Julio Gonzales said.

You may not realize it, but that barbacoa taco you love comes from the head of a cow. Gonzales explained how other parts of the animal are utilized in traditional cooking.

"The tongue can also be used for barbacoa, a lot of people use it and a lot of people make tacos," Gonzales said.

The practice of using every part of the animal — whether chicken, pig or cow — dates back centuries. The indigenous people of Mexico, like the Aztecs and Mayans, believed each part of the animal represented power and courage. It was also a way of respecting nature and the life that had been sacrificed.

In rural Mexico today, economic conditions mean families often make the most out of every animal. Using parts like intestines or head meat has become a favorite in Mexican cuisine for their bold flavors.

Speaking of bold flavors, patas de res (cow feet) and patas de pollo (chicken feet) are used to enhance and complement other traditional dishes.

When asked what cow feet are used for, Gonzales explained their culinary purpose.

"The cow feet are added to complement the different types of menudo, and the chicken feet, you can put them in caldo, chicken soup, and the little feet are really good!" Gonzales said.

This represents just a small selection of the meats you'll find at a carniceria. If you don't want to dive in head first, most carnicerias also offer pre-marinated meat you can purchase to take home.

