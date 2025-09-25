Venezuelan immigrant opens restaurant in Killeen after fleeing political persecution at home

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Venezuelan native David Vilorea left behind political turmoil and uncertainty in his native country to seek peace and opportunity in Central Texas. After facing government pressure in Valencia, he moved his family to the U.S., where they opened Haly’s Latin Food in Killeen.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Life has never been easy for Venezuelan native David Vilorea. He watched his homeland shift from a prosperous nation rich with resources to a country under dictatorial rule.

"The Venezuelan government has been incredibly detrimental for every Venezuelan citizen. They've done so much damage to our beautiful country, both in the natural resources and in the socio-economic climate," Vilorea said.

From his home city of Valencia, Vilorea faced political pressure and decided it was time to leave.

"It was an obligatory decision to leave governmental company, and they began to investigate me," he said.

His journey brought him to Central Texas, where he opened Killeen's Haly's Latin Food just off Turner's Avenue.

"Me and my family are forever grateful for the United States because it has given us the opportunity to have a peaceful life. In addition, we had the chance to open a business," Vilorea said.

But freedom comes with sacrifice.

"While my parents are alive and well, I don't know if I am going to be able to see them ever again and that has been the most difficult for me and my wife," he said.

Despite that pain, Vilorea and his family are moving forward one step at a time.

"Life isn't handed to us but it's the strength to always believe and to always be confident in God because the path will be laid out in his favor," Vilorea said.

